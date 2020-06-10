The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis

When Gitanjali Rao first heard about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, she wanted to help in any way she could. At only 12 years old, she became the proud inventor of “Tethys,” a portable device that detects lead in water. Named “America’s Top Young Scientist,” Gitanjali hopes to inspire other kids to get moving and make a difference in their own communities.



This Great Big Story was made possible by Accenture.