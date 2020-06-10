The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis

2.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
When Gitanjali Rao first heard about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, she wanted to help in any way she could. At only 12 years old, she became the proud inventor of “Tethys,” a portable device that detects lead in water. Named “America’s Top Young Scientist,” Gitanjali hopes to inspire other kids to get moving and make a difference in their own communities.
