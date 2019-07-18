GBSLogoWithName
Video
Simmering Soup for 45 Years

Some things get better with age. Including soup. That’s the thinking at Wattana Panich. This family-run restaurant in Bangkok has been serving soup with the same broth for 45 years. It’s a beef noodle soup called neua tune. It simmers in a giant pot. Fresh meat like raw sliced beef, tripe and other organs is added daily. But any broth leftover is preserved at the end of each day and used in the next day’s soup. It’s an ancient cooking method that gives the soup a unique flavor and aroma.

We’re dishing up more weird and wonderful foods in our latest season of Try It You’ll Like It. Check out past episodes here: Try It You'll Like It

Food & Drink

Location

Bangkok, Thailand

Full Map
