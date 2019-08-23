GBSLogoWithName
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima

Join us in Lima as we eat our way through the city. From leche de tigre (a seafood aperitif they say fights hangovers and cures broken hearts) to mazamorra morada (a distinctly purple pudding), there is so much to savor in Peru’s capital.

Food & Drink
