5 Iconic New York City Businesses

If you live in a big city, you are likely familiar with the phenomenon known as hyper-gentrification. It has led to the disappearance of the mom and pop shops that make cities special. And it’s happening here in New York City, the home of Great Big Story. But there are old-school businesses and institutions that are surviving and even thriving in this challenging environment. From Delmonico’s, the legendary restaurant founded in 1837, to C.O. Bigelow, the oldest apothecary in the country, we pay homage to these irreplaceable New York City gems.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.



Welcome to the New York City edition of our newest series, “City Roots.” We’re going old school in the city that never sleeps. Join us in paying homage to the New York institutions that have stood the test of time.

Location

New York City, New York

