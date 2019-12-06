5 Iconic New York City Businesses

2.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
3.A Chosen Home for the Holidays
4.This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
5.Sharpen Your Axe for Varsity Lumberjacking
6.A Century of Keeping Movies Alive
7.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
8.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
9.Showering in Molten Iron
10.These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
11.The Secret to Sriracha Hot Sauce’s Success
12.Building Beautiful Monsters
13.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
14.The Hotel That Time Forgot
15.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
16.The True Story Behind Gaming’s Most Bizarre Urban Legend
17.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
18.How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
19.Inside World Cup’s Sticker Collecting Craze
20.The Pie That Stares Right Back
21.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
22.The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
23.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
24.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
25.Unlocking Exceptional Minds: Animating with Autism
If you live in a big city, you are likely familiar with the phenomenon known as hyper-gentrification. It has led to the disappearance of the mom and pop shops that make cities special. And it’s happening here in New York City, the home of Great Big Story. But there are old-school businesses and institutions that are surviving and even thriving in this challenging environment. From Delmonico’s, the legendary restaurant founded in 1837, to C.O. Bigelow, the oldest apothecary in the country, we pay homage to these irreplaceable New York City gems.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
—
Welcome to the New York City edition of our newest series, “City Roots.” We’re going old school in the city that never sleeps. Join us in paying homage to the New York institutions that have stood the test of time.
Location
New York City, New YorkFull Map
9 videos | 29 min
13 videos | 31 min
67 videos | 170 min
4 videos | 92 min