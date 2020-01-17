Behind Georgia’s 8,000-Year-Old Winemaking Tradition

2.The Kings of Cork
Wine has been produced in Georgia for 8,000 years, making it the oldest winemaking country in the world. Like her ancestors, winemaker Baia Abuladze ferments grapes with their skins intact, in big clay pots known as kvevri. This traditional technique—not to mention access to 525 varieties of indigenous grapes—makes Georgian wine unlike any other.
This Great Big Story is by Georgia National Tourism Administration.
