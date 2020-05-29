Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders

Aori Nishimura is one of the best skateboarders in the world. A three-time X Games gold medalist, the pro won the women’s title at the 2018 Street League World Skateboarding Championship with a near-perfect score when she was just 16 years old. Nishimura loves to compete. She also loves knowing that she is inspiring girls and women in Japan to skate and maybe even go pro like her one day. In Tokyo, Nishimura shows us some of her tricks.



