Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains

Yamabushi monks commune with nature to achieve spiritual enlightenment. It’s a beautiful journey, but it involves a grueling physical quest. In a ritual that simulates death and rebirth, the Japanese monks hike up a mountain in Yamagata Prefecture, take a pounding from a waterfall and jump over fire. Think you have what it takes to perform this ancient practice? The Yamabushi monks invite members of the public to join them for special training sessions.

Sports & Action

Location

Yamagata Prefecture, Japan

