Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains

2.Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
3.The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala
4.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
5.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
6.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
7.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
8.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
9.For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
10.The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
11.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
12.Chalk of Champions
13.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
14.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
15.Building a Prosthetic Arm With Lego
16.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
17.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
18.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
19.These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago
20.Cooking With Poison in Japan
21.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
22.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
23.The Monks of Mount Athos
24.The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
25.Woven into the Future
Yamabushi monks commune with nature to achieve spiritual enlightenment. It’s a beautiful journey, but it involves a grueling physical quest. In a ritual that simulates death and rebirth, the Japanese monks hike up a mountain in Yamagata Prefecture, take a pounding from a waterfall and jump over fire. Think you have what it takes to perform this ancient practice? The Yamabushi monks invite members of the public to join them for special training sessions.
