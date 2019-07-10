Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth

2.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
3.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
4.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
5.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
6.Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
7.How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
8.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
9.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
10.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
11.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
12.Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
13.Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
14.Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
15.Photographing Liquid Mountains
16.The Volcano That Burns Blue
17.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
18.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
19.Decoding a Dog’s Brain
20.Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
21.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
22.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
23.Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
24.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
25.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
26.Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
We’d like to introduce you to Elsie. She is a Komodo dragon, and while she appears pretty chill, Komodo dragons are, in fact, fierce predators. They take down big animals like deer and water buffalo and poison prey with their toxic bite. And, boy, can they eat—they can take in up to 80 percent of their body weight in a single feeding. The largest lizards walking the Earth today, Komodo dragons are native to five Indonesian islands, where the species has lived for millions of years. Today, these reptiles face serious threats to their survival in the wild, including habitat loss and illegal poaching.
