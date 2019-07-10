GBSLogoWithName
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth

We’d like to introduce you to Elsie. She is a Komodo dragon, and while she appears pretty chill, Komodo dragons are, in fact, fierce predators. They take down big animals like deer and water buffalo and poison prey with their toxic bite. And, boy, can they eat—they can take in up to 80 percent of their body weight in a single feeding. The largest lizards walking the Earth today, Komodo dragons are native to five Indonesian islands, where the species has lived for millions of years. Today, these reptiles face serious threats to their survival in the wild, including habitat loss and illegal poaching.

Nature

Location

Providence, RI

