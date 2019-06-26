Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

There was a time when singer Layla Kardan knew of just one spot to hear live jazz music in Dubai. Nowadays, the singer can suggest a lot more places to catch a show. Kardan loves being a part of Dubai’s growing music scene and collaborating with musicians from all over the world who flock to the city. Tag along as this performer gives architects and photographers Anna Devis and Daniel Rueda a tour of Old Dubai, a neighborhood that inspires her music, and takes them to an after-party that turns into a jam session.



This Great Big Story is by Dubai.