Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
A Family in the Business of Beats
2:56

2.A Family in the Business of Beats

3.
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
3:08

3.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

4.
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
1:15

4.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia

5.
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
3:36

5.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd

6.
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
1:40

6.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth

7.
The Dance Troupe Setting the Trend
3:20

7.The Dance Troupe Setting the Trend

8.
Decked Out in Wedding Silver
3:11

8.Decked Out in Wedding Silver

9.
Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
17:02

9.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage

10.
Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
2:51

10.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center

11.
Cows Dig Jazz
2:11

11.Cows Dig Jazz

12.
Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
1:39

12.Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels

13.
Mutilated Money? This Place Will Give You a Fresh Stack
2:36

13.Mutilated Money? This Place Will Give You a Fresh Stack

14.
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
2:18

14.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt

15.
Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
2:36

15.Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men

16.
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
2:46

16.‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​

17.
Golden Eye: Meet the Striking Black Beauty Stick Insect
1:29

17.Golden Eye: Meet the Striking Black Beauty Stick Insect

18.
Love and Monsters
2:42

18.Love and Monsters

19.
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
2:29

19.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park

20.
Listen for a Pin Drop in One of the World's Quietest Rooms
2:00

20.Listen for a Pin Drop in One of the World's Quietest Rooms

21.
This Is Great Big Story
00:30

21.This Is Great Big Story

22.
From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims
2:15

22.From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims

23.
Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
2:23

23.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance

24.
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
1:00

24.Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní

25.
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
5:04

25.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing

Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother

Macklemore calls her his second mom in New York. A$AP Rocky calls her a friend who gives him cookies. As for us—and a lot of artists making waves in New York City and beyond—we call “A$AP Eva” when we need bling worthy of Beyoncé, Travis Scott and the comedy “30 Rock.”

You’ll find jeweler Eva Sam’s shop Popular Jewelry at 255 Canal St., in the famous stretch of Chinatown where tourists mill about shoulder to shoulder and vendors hustle counterfeit Gucci and Prada purses. Popular Jewelry is mere steps from the action, but there’s nothing fake in this place.

In her shop, Sam carries on a longstanding family tradition of jewelry-making. Starting in this business was a no-brainer, but that’s not to say it was easy. Sam and her family immigrated in 1982 to New York City from Macau, known by some as the “Las Vegas of Asia.” Six years later, they opened Popular Jewelry.

Then one day, the rap gods smiled down on the Manhattan jeweler and sent Cappadonna of the Wu-Tang Clan on a little shopping trip. Since then, rappers and actors have poured into the shop, including Jaden Smith, Joey Bada$$, Goldlink, Young Paris, Wifisfuneral and many others.

Sam says glitzy people like to shop at Popular Jewelry because the shop gets things done quickly, professionally and with high quality. The store offers 24-karat gold, emeralds, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, silver ... you name it.

Among her many creations, Eva’s family has made a sparkling Jesus pendant for Travis Scott and jewelry for Beyoncé’s “Formation” tour. According to the New York Post, A$AP Rocky stops by up to four times a year, spending up to $100,000 on each trip. He even shouts out Sam and her family in his track “Canal St.”

In over 30 years of business, Sam’s shop has been closed for a total of six days, so you can best bet this golden mama of rap will be there if you need bling.

Culture
Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

New York, NY, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:56
A Family in the Business of Beats
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
1:15
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
Up Next
3:36
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
3:20
The Dance Troupe Setting the Trend
Up Next
3:11
Decked Out in Wedding Silver
Up Next
17:02
Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
Up Next
2:51
Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
Up Next
2:11
Cows Dig Jazz
Up Next
1:39
Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
Up Next
2:36
Mutilated Money? This Place Will Give You a Fresh Stack
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
2:36
Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
Up Next
2:46
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
Up Next
1:29
Golden Eye: Meet the Striking Black Beauty Stick Insect
Up Next
2:42
Love and Monsters
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
2:00
Listen for a Pin Drop in One of the World's Quietest Rooms
Up Next
00:30
This Is Great Big Story
Up Next
2:15
From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims
Up Next
2:23
Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
sand dunes, Dominican Republic, Bani, Caribbean, sandboard, sand, ocean
Up Next
1:00
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing

Related Stories

Up Next
2:32
Transitioning to Freedom
Up Next
2:14
Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human
Up Next
2:17
A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
Up Next
2:21
Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
sea salt, harvest, japan, handmade
Up Next
3:06
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
Up Next
2:51
Then and Now With Thora Birch
Up Next
2:37
Kingsized Dreams: The Groovy Origins of the Waterbed
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
Up Next
5:28
Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:59
A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Miami
Up Next
3:12
The Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song Was Totally Improvised
Up Next
2:21
55 Generations of Sake: One Family's Sacred Art
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:24
Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
Up Next
3:46
Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker
Up Next
2:09
Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time
Up Next
2:59
Love & Other Bugs
Up Next
2:31
What It’s Like to Trim the Biggest Hedges in the United Kingdom
Up Next
3:46
Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
Up Next
00:30
The Gnomist: A Great Big Film Coming Friday, November 13
Up Next
3:49
The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:44
Dominican Republic’s Tradition of Mask Making
Up Next
3:14
Acing Senior Year

Recommended Playlists

Mad Expensive

10 videos | 29 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
0:53
Celebrating Strong Women Everywhere
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
2:18
The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
Up Next
2:03
The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
Up Next
1:57
The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
Up Next
1:27
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
Up Next
4:56
Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
Up Next
1:06
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
Up Next
2:17
Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Alien Weaponry: How a New Zealand Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori La
Up Next
18:22
This Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori Language
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
3:43
The City Where the World’s Priciest Watches Are Made
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade
Up Next
2:32
The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Took on The KKK
Up Next
00:43
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN