Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother

Macklemore calls her his second mom in New York. A$AP Rocky calls her a friend who gives him cookies. As for us—and a lot of artists making waves in New York City and beyond—we call “A$AP Eva” when we need bling worthy of Beyoncé, Travis Scott and the comedy “30 Rock.”



You’ll find jeweler Eva Sam’s shop Popular Jewelry at 255 Canal St., in the famous stretch of Chinatown where tourists mill about shoulder to shoulder and vendors hustle counterfeit Gucci and Prada purses. Popular Jewelry is mere steps from the action, but there’s nothing fake in this place.



In her shop, Sam carries on a longstanding family tradition of jewelry-making. Starting in this business was a no-brainer, but that’s not to say it was easy. Sam and her family immigrated in 1982 to New York City from Macau, known by some as the “Las Vegas of Asia.” Six years later, they opened Popular Jewelry.



Then one day, the rap gods smiled down on the Manhattan jeweler and sent Cappadonna of the Wu-Tang Clan on a little shopping trip. Since then, rappers and actors have poured into the shop, including Jaden Smith, Joey Bada$$, Goldlink, Young Paris, Wifisfuneral and many others.



Sam says glitzy people like to shop at Popular Jewelry because the shop gets things done quickly, professionally and with high quality. The store offers 24-karat gold, emeralds, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, silver ... you name it.



Among her many creations, Eva’s family has made a sparkling Jesus pendant for Travis Scott and jewelry for Beyoncé’s “Formation” tour. According to the New York Post, A$AP Rocky stops by up to four times a year, spending up to $100,000 on each trip. He even shouts out Sam and her family in his track “Canal St.”



In over 30 years of business, Sam’s shop has been closed for a total of six days, so you can best bet this golden mama of rap will be there if you need bling.