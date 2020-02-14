This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike

Ann and John Jurczynski are in it for the long haul. This married couple is one of the fastest long-distance tandem bicycle teams in the world. They’ve competed together in events that require 50-plus hours of cycling with no sleep. How’s that for togetherness? We join the tireless duo as they train for and compete in Paris-Brest-Paris, a 750-mile race through the French countryside.