This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike

2.What Love Looks Like Around the World
3.A Love Story for the Pages
4.In Louisiana, a Photographer Captures the Disappearing Wetlands
5.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
6.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
7.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
8.Visiting a Winery Run by Veterans of the French Foreign Legion
9.Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
10.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
11.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
12.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
13.A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
14.The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala
15.In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
16.Building Harmony in a Bottle of Cognac
17.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
18.The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
19.How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion
20.Mongolia’s Sumo Queen Is Proving the Sport Is for Women, Too
21.Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
22.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
23.France’s Makhila Walking Stick Is a Symbol of Prestige
24.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
25.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Ann and John Jurczynski are in it for the long haul. This married couple is one of the fastest long-distance tandem bicycle teams in the world. They’ve competed together in events that require 50-plus hours of cycling with no sleep. How’s that for togetherness? We join the tireless duo as they train for and compete in Paris-Brest-Paris, a 750-mile race through the French countryside.
