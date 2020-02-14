This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike

GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
What Love Looks Like Around the World
12:00

2.What Love Looks Like Around the World

3.
A Love Story for the Pages
2:38

3.A Love Story for the Pages

4.
In Louisiana, a Photographer Captures the Disappearing Wetlands
10:14

4.In Louisiana, a Photographer Captures the Disappearing Wetlands

5.
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
2:37

5.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon

6.
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
5:44

6.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing

7.
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
14:38

7.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film

8.
Visiting a Winery Run by Veterans of the French Foreign Legion
3:02

8.Visiting a Winery Run by Veterans of the French Foreign Legion

9.
Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
1:30

9.Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time

10.
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
2:17

10.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?

11.
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
1:14

11.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time

12.
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
1:30

12.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano

13.
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
4:38

13.A Cycling Guide Through Dubai

14.
The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala
2:35

14.The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala

15.
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
2:23

15.In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties

16.
Building Harmony in a Bottle of Cognac
2:27

16.Building Harmony in a Bottle of Cognac

17.
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
2:15

17.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages

18.
The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
2:47

18.The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis

19.
How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion
7:10

19.How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion

20.
Mongolia’s Sumo Queen Is Proving the Sport Is for Women, Too
5:46

20.Mongolia’s Sumo Queen Is Proving the Sport Is for Women, Too

21.
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
3:11

21.Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant

22.
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
2:17

22.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals

23.
France’s Makhila Walking Stick Is a Symbol of Prestige
2:46

23.France’s Makhila Walking Stick Is a Symbol of Prestige

24.
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
4:26

24.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time

25.
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
1:27

25.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China

This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike

Ann and John Jurczynski are in it for the long haul. This married couple is one of the fastest long-distance tandem bicycle teams in the world. They’ve competed together in events that require 50-plus hours of cycling with no sleep. How’s that for togetherness? We join the tireless duo as they train for and compete in Paris-Brest-Paris, a 750-mile race through the French countryside.

Profiles
Sports & Action

Location

Littleton, Massachusetts

Full Map
Up Next
Couples Married 30+ Years Give Us Love Advice
Up Next
12:00
What Love Looks Like Around the World
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
In Louisiana, a Photographer Captures the Disappearing Wetlands
Up Next
10:14
In Louisiana, a Photographer Captures the Disappearing Wetlands
Up Next
2:37
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
Up Next
5:44
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
Up Next
14:38
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
Domaine du Capitaine Danjou: Visiting a Winery Run by Veterans of the French Foreign Legion
Up Next
3:02
Visiting a Winery Run by Veterans of the French Foreign Legion
Up Next
1:30
Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
Up Next
2:17
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
Up Next
1:14
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
guatemala, bike, machine
Up Next
2:35
The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
Up Next
2:23
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
Up Next
2:27
Building Harmony in a Bottle of Cognac
Up Next
2:15
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
Up Next
2:47
The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
Charles King Overcame Blindness, Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Powerlifting Champion
Up Next
7:10
How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion
Tuvshinjargal Bum-Erdene Is Proving Sumo Is for Women, Too
Up Next
5:46
Mongolia’s Sumo Queen Is Proving the Sport Is for Women, Too
Up Next
3:11
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
Up Next
2:17
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
Up Next
2:46
France’s Makhila Walking Stick Is a Symbol of Prestige
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China

Related Stories

Up Next
3:33
France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
Up Next
16:05
Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
Up Next
1:46
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
Up Next
2:14
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
Up Next
1:57
Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
Up Next
1:27
Love Mac ‘n’ Cheese? Thank Our Third President
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:06
Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
2:46
The Fattiest Pastry in Europe
Up Next
2:42
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
Up Next
2:51
The Best Baguette in Paris
Up Next
2:53
Getting Back on Track
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Up Next
2:23
A Legal High Speed Chase
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
2:34
This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
1:57
Le Champion des Champignons: Growing Mushrooms in the Dark
Up Next
2:14
Making Mini Worlds in Minute Detail
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
3:18
This 15-Year-Old Beat a Rare Disease to Become a Competitive Cyclist
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music

Recommended Playlists

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

The Psychology of Performance

2 videos | 2 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
3:10
The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World
Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
Up Next
2:45
Tapping to His Own Beat
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
19:11
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Hannah Gavios Was Paralyzed, Then She Completed the New York City Marathon
Up Next
5:56
After Being Partially Paralyzed, Hannah Gavios Is Completing Marathons
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
2:11
Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
Up Next
2:26
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
5:32
The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats
scientist, amateur, backyard, science, the fusioneers
Up Next
3:32
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
Up Next
3:07
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
Up Next
3:28
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
1:55
This Way To ‘Conjunction Junction’
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
How This All-Muslim Girls High School Basketball Team Is Crushing it On the Court in Milwaukee
Up Next
4:19
How This All-Muslim Girls Basketball Team Is Crushing it On the Court
Up Next
4:05
Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
Up Next
2:21
The Fitness Model Without a Pulse
Up Next
3:14
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN