A Big (Apple) Passion Project: Illustrating New York City's Subway Stations

2.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
3.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
4.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
5.Hard Cider the Hard Way
6.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
7.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
8.High Art Underground: Ride Stockholm's Subway
9.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
10.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
11.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
12.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
13.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
14.The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
15.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
16.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
17.Pretty, Big and Dancing
18.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
19.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
20.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
21.For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
22.The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
23.Comanche: A Great Big Film Trailer
24.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
25.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
To put it lightly, Philip Ashforth Coppola loves New York City's subway stations. For the past 38 years, the New Jersey-based illustrator has been exploring the Big Apple's underground stations and sketching its mosaics in amazing detail with just a ballpoint pen. In 1984, Copp published his first volume of subway drawings, "Silver Connections." He continues to document the city's underground, but doesn't expect to finish until 2040. Keep at it Phil!
Location
New York, NY, USAFull Map
47 videos | 119 min
9 videos | 20 min
23 videos | 67 min
10 videos | 29 min