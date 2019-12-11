A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
1:43

2.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods

3.
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
1:15

3.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’

4.
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
2:12

4.Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon

5.
On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum
2:59

5.On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum

6.
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
1:17

6.In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks

7.
China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years
1:11

7.China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years

8.
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
1:17

8.The Valley of 2,000 Temples

9.
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
1:14

9.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time

10.
An Abandoned Château Stuck in Time
1:16

10.An Abandoned Château Stuck in Time

11.
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
1:21

11.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque

12.
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
1:19

12.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River

13.
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
1:26

13.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors

14.
The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney
1:35

14.The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney

15.
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
3:53

15.How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car

16.
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
2:20

16.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History

17.
Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
1:30

17.Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone

18.
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
1:49

18.Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt

19.
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
2:37

19.Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas

20.
That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
0:30

20.That's Amazing | Premiering December 4

21.
Germany's Real-Life Disney Castle
1:25

21.Germany's Real-Life Disney Castle

22.
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
1:47

22.Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue

23.
These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
2:19

23.These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable

24.
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
2:52

24.Inside the World’s First Escape Room

25.
Dancing With Fire in Sri Lanka
2:11

25.Dancing With Fire in Sri Lanka

A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus

In the seaside town of Benalmádena, Spain, stands a castle dedicated to one of history’s most notorious adventurers. Built to pay homage to Christopher Columbus, the castle was constructed between 1987 and 1994 by Dr. Esteban Martín—a medical practitioner who spent time living in the United States. Disappointed by the lack of tributes to his favorite explorer, Martín set out to create his own homage. Along with two local builders, Martín built the castle himself, carving hidden details about Columbus’ adventures throughout the architecture. The castle is now open for the public to see, making this labor of love a site to behold.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

Benalmádena, Spain

Full Map
Up Next
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
1:43
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
1:15
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Up Next
2:59
On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum
Up Next
1:17
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
Up Next
1:11
China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years
Up Next
1:17
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
Up Next
1:14
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
Up Next
1:16
An Abandoned Château Stuck in Time
Up Next
1:21
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
Up Next
1:19
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
1:35
The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
1:30
Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
Up Next
1:49
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
Up Next
2:37
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
Up Next
0:30
That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
Up Next
1:25
Germany's Real-Life Disney Castle
Up Next
1:47
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
Up Next
2:19
These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
Up Next
2:52
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
Up Next
2:11
Dancing With Fire in Sri Lanka

Related Stories

Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:29
Delightfully Quirky Places That Keep Vegas Surprising
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
31:30
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:13
Extreme Unicycling
Up Next
1:16
Sneak Peek: The Aquatic World With Philippe Cousteau Season 2
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
1:30
Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
Up Next
2:46
For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
Up Next
2:59
Of Shipwrecks and Sunken Treasure
Up Next
2:11
Redwoods of the Sea
Up Next
2:35
Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
Up Next
2:45
Flying Off Mountains With a Ski-Base Jumper
Up Next
2:20
What It Feels Like To Sleep On The Side Of A Mountain
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:21
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
1:17
Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
Up Next
2:02
We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
Up Next
2:25
Tagging Germany With Love
Up Next
2:41
So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado
Up Next
5:06
Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East

Recommended Playlists

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

At Your Service

2 videos | 5 min

See. Good. Daily.

7 videos | 19 min

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Paper artist Felix Semper travels to Spain to reconnect with his heritage.
Up Next
5:23
An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain
Up Next
1:25
Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
Up Next
5:31
In Rome, a Sculptor Learns from the Masters
Drawing on Peru’s Past and Present
Up Next
6:22
An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present
Up Next
1:27
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
La Chaux-de-Fonds is the beating heart of the Swiss watchmaking industry
Up Next
3:53
The City Where the World’s Priciest Watches Are Made
Journey Through Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
Up Next
1:33
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
6:24
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:40
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
1:15
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
Up Next
11:17
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
Up Next
8:34
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
Up Next
1:28
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
Up Next
1:28
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:26
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:36
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Up Next
8:35
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
1:43
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Bali’s Temple in the Sea
Up Next
1:47
Bali’s Temple in the Sea

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN