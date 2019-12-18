A Cultural Tour of Ghana

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, Vanessa Kanbi has been visiting Ghana since the age of 3. Vanessa’s dad is from the West African nation, and it feels like a second home. Practically a local, she gives us an insider’s tour that includes a visit to her favorite hotel—an oasis right on the ocean—and an art gallery that exhibits work created by some Ghana’s most notable contemporary artists.



This Great Big Story was made possible by the Ghana Tourism Authority.