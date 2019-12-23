A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
11:17

2.In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote

3.
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
8:35

3.A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco

4.
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
2:28

4.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown

5.
Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
5:04

5.Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same

6.
Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
4:36

6.Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels

7.
How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves
6:25

7.How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves

8.
Pretty, Big and Dancing
3:20

8.Pretty, Big and Dancing

9.
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
5:49

9.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance

10.
Warriors of Hula
3:20

10.Warriors of Hula

11.
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
2:54

11.Learning To Dance With Your Demons

12.
How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
5:42

12.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation

13.
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
2:19

13.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

14.
Dancing Among the Clouds
2:33

14.Dancing Among the Clouds

15.
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
3:14

15.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver

16.
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
2:48

16.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing

17.
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
2:31

17.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air

18.
Pretty, Big and Dancing
3:12

18.Pretty, Big and Dancing

19.
The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
2:44

19.The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers

20.
Dancing for His Life
3:25

20.Dancing for His Life

21.
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
2:36

21.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation

22.
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
3:29

22.Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods

23.
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
4:10

23.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms

24.
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
2:43

24.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali

25.
Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
2:23

25.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance

A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula

We’re throwing a Great Big Dance Party, and you’re invited. From hiplet to hula, from dancing in stilettos to dancing on stilts, we’ve had the opportunity to bust a move with some incredible dancers from around the world. Kick up your heels as we celebrate a decade in dance.

Culture
Great Big Historias
Up Next
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
Up Next
11:17
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Up Next
8:35
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
Up Next
2:28
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
making moves, dancer, dancing, jojo gomez
Up Next
5:04
Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
Up Next
4:36
Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves
Up Next
6:25
How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves
pretty, big, dancing, dance moves, choreography
Up Next
3:20
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer for ‘Key & Peele’ Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
5:49
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
2:54
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Up Next
5:42
How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
3:14
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
Up Next
2:48
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
Up Next
2:31
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
2:44
The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
Up Next
3:25
Dancing for His Life
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
3:29
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
2:43
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
Up Next
2:23
Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance

Related Stories

Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:33
Georgian Dancers Push Their Physical Limits for Tradition
Up Next
3:12
Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
Up Next
2:16
In South Africa, Securing a Better Future Through Ballet
Up Next
2:26
This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
Up Next
2:44
Feel the Beat: Dancing While Deaf
Up Next
2:35
Dancing With Cerebral Palsy
Up Next
5:20
More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion
Up Next
2:44
Setting the Bar Low
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
1:12
Find Yourself With The Dance Of Darkness
Up Next
2:56
Dancing in the Dark
Up Next
1:18
Perfect is Hard, Featuring Misty Copeland
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
1:24
The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
1:40
Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
Up Next
7:43
The Fight to Save the Everglades
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in Egypt
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making

Recommended Playlists

Green Living

7 videos | 20 min

Making Better Food and Food Better

3 videos | 9 min

The Psychology of Performance

2 videos | 2 min

Discovery

2 videos | 54 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
1:24
The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
1:40
Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
making moves, dancer, dancing, jojo gomez
Up Next
5:04
Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
7:43
The Fight to Save the Everglades
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in Egypt
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
2:00
Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:57
The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
1:07
Breaking Fast in Syria
Up Next
4:02
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
2:17
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
Up Next
2:54
The Magic of Making Machines
Up Next
2:37
Coloring the Streets of Singapore

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

terms

ad choices

branded content

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

terms

ad choices

branded content

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN