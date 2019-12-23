A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula

2.In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
3.A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
4.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
5.Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
6.Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
7.How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves
8.Pretty, Big and Dancing
9.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
10.Warriors of Hula
11.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
12.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
13.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
14.Dancing Among the Clouds
15.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
16.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
17.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
19.The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
20.Dancing for His Life
21.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
22.Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
23.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
24.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
25.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
We’re throwing a Great Big Dance Party, and you’re invited. From hiplet to hula, from dancing in stilettos to dancing on stilts, we’ve had the opportunity to bust a move with some incredible dancers from around the world. Kick up your heels as we celebrate a decade in dance.
