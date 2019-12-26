A Decade In Fashion: From Church Hats to Sneaker Heads

2.A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula
3.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
4.Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
5.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
6.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
7.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
8.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
9.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
10.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
11.Bringing Mole to Many
12.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
13.The Fashion Designer Reimagining Sadu Fabric
14.Leading a Revolution Dressed in a Zoot Suit
15.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
16.The President's Tailor Survived the Holocaust
17.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
18.From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
19.Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
20.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
21.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
22.TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
23.Before Afropunk, There Was Fishbone
24.Zulu P Represent!
25.Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human
What we wear says a lot about us. Fashion is more than just trends, it’s culture and self-expression. From Brooklyn’s green queen, to Mexico’s pachucos, we’ve got all the looks. Strut your stuff as we celebrate a decade in fashion.
2 videos | 8 min
11 videos | 34 min
7 videos | 16 min
3 videos | 7 min