A Decade In Fashion: From Church Hats to Sneaker Heads

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula
4:26

2.A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula

3.
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
6:24

3.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan

4.
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
3:11

4.Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant

5.
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
2:25

5.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat

6.
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
2:43

6.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn

7.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

7.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

8.
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
2:54

8.Learning To Dance With Your Demons

9.
Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
1:46

9.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band

10.
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
3:04

10.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn

11.
Bringing Mole to Many
3:55

11.Bringing Mole to Many

12.
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
2:16

12.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

13.
The Fashion Designer Reimagining Sadu Fabric
2:34

13.The Fashion Designer Reimagining Sadu Fabric

14.
Leading a Revolution Dressed in a Zoot Suit
3:25

14.Leading a Revolution Dressed in a Zoot Suit

15.
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
2:08

15.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone

16.
The President's Tailor Survived the Holocaust
3:28

16.The President's Tailor Survived the Holocaust

17.
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
14:30

17.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory

18.
From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
3:27

18.From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City

19.
Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
2:04

19.Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman

20.
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
3:05

20.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan

21.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

21.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

22.
TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
4:42

22.TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion

23.
Before Afropunk, There Was Fishbone
2:41

23.Before Afropunk, There Was Fishbone

24.
Zulu P Represent!
2:20

24.Zulu P Represent!

25.
Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human
2:14

25.Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human

A Decade In Fashion: From Church Hats to Sneaker Heads

What we wear says a lot about us. Fashion is more than just trends, it’s culture and self-expression. From Brooklyn’s green queen, to Mexico’s pachucos, we’ve got all the looks. Strut your stuff as we celebrate a decade in fashion.

Up Next
A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula
Up Next
4:26
A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
6:24
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
3:11
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
Up Next
2:25
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
Up Next
2:43
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
2:54
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Up Next
1:46
Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
3:55
Bringing Mole to Many
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
2:34
The Fashion Designer Reimagining Sadu Fabric
Up Next
3:25
Leading a Revolution Dressed in a Zoot Suit
Up Next
2:08
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
Up Next
3:28
The President's Tailor Survived the Holocaust
Up Next
14:30
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
Up Next
3:27
From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
Up Next
2:04
Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
4:42
TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
Up Next
2:41
Before Afropunk, There Was Fishbone
Up Next
2:20
Zulu P Represent!
Up Next
2:14
Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human

Related Stories

Up Next
1:52
The Wild Parrots of Brooklyn
Up Next
1:41
Budapest’s Golden Assembly
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:52
The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
2:49
Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
2:57
Beyonce ‘Freedom’ + International Day of the Girl | Anthem to Get Behind Award
Up Next
1:00
Miami: Frita Cubana
Up Next
3:34
How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
the sims, computer games, gaming, coding, sim city
Up Next
4:55
How the Language From the Sims Was Created
Up Next
0:15
This Is Great Big Story: Feed Your Feed
Up Next
2:38
Blimp My Ride: Making It Big with a Blimp Tycoon
Up Next
5:28
A Brewing Tradition, Six Generations in the Making
Up Next
2:33
How 'Puff The Magic Dragon' Came To Be
Up Next
2:08
The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
1:37
The Untold Story of the Kool-Aid Man
Up Next
4:25
The City of Marble
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
3:00
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
Up Next
1:30
Word Play: Cyberspace
Up Next
1:19
India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
Up Next
2:27
TGI Fridays Launched as New York’s First Singles Bar

Recommended Playlists

A Great Big Decade

2 videos | 8 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

11 videos | 34 min

Move & Improve

7 videos | 16 min

Discovering the Magic of Colombia

3 videos | 7 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

terms

ad choices

branded content

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

terms

ad choices

branded content

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN