A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter

2.A Decade In Fashion: From Church Hats to Sneaker Heads
3.This Arizona Pizza Shop Is Home to the World’s Largest Wurlitzer Organ
4.A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula
5.Visiting Ghana with Afrobeats Superstar Fuse ODG
6.Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
7.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
8.How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation
9.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
10.Singing the Tokyo Blues
11.A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
12.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
13.1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles
14.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
15.The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
16.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
17.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
18.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
19.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
20.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
21.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
22.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
23.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
24.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
25.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
Maybe you took piano or guitar lessons at some point in your life, but have you ever played a typewriter? (Yes, a typewriter.) How about a theremin? (What’s a theremin?) We’ve profiled some incredible artists over the years who can find the music in just about anything. Make some noise as we celebrate a decade in music.
3 videos | 12 min
3 videos | 12 min
7 videos | 19 min
3 videos | 7 min