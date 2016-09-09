A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead

The "turning of the bones," or famadihana, is a funerary ritual of the Malagasy people in Madagascar. On the fifth, seventh or ninth anniversary of a death, family members uncover the remains of dead loved ones, rewrap them and celebrate together with a feast and dancing. The event is often larger than a wedding or a funeral and everyone is expected to attend. Mind you, this is no morbid encounter. It's a chance to come together and express joy for the future.