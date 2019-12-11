A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?

2.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
3.Coffee in Turkey
4.Grooming Barbers to Be Mental Health Advocates
5.How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma
6.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
7.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
8.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
9.Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
10.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
11.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
12.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
13.How To Carve A Turkey Like Your Grandfather Did
14.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
15.In a Turkish Galaxy Far, Far Away...
16.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
17.Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can
18.The Risk Takers
19.Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide
20.The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation
21.Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way
22.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
23.A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
24.The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time
25.Spinning Silk From the Sea
Deep inside the Greco-Roman city of Hierapolis, Turkey, lies the country’s most relaxing site. From a distance, Pamukkale’s cascading white pools resemble a castle of fluffy cotton. But a closer look reveals the pools to have limestone walls and turquoise, mineral-rich water. The inviting pools are said to contain healing properties that improve the skin, eyes and blood pressure. Come and relax in one of these 17 natural hot springs, just as the Greeks and Romans did centuries ago.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.
Location
20280 Pamukkale/Denizli, TurkeyFull Map
1 video | 7 min
7 videos | 21 min
3 videos | 9 min
2 videos | 5 min