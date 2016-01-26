A Jumping Lemur On The Brink: The Coquerel's Sifaka Hops For Survival

The endangered (and adorable) Coquerel’s sifaka is a medium-sized lemur native to Madagascar. Coquerel’s sifaka is found in only two protected areas of the country. The principal threats to its existence are deforestation and hunting pressure. This is the Coquerel’s sifaka.