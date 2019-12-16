GBSLogoWithName
How a 14-Year-Old Is Fighting Food Insecurity With Cupcakes

Michael Platt had to give up a lot of his favorite activities after he was diagnosed with epilepsy, but he found another hobby that he loved—baking cupcakes. Three years ago, when he was just 11, Michael turned his passion into Michaels Desserts. For every cupcake he sells, Michael donates one to someone who can’t afford to treat themselves. We join him and his parents on a delivery run to a homeless shelter in Washington, D.C.

This Great Big Story was made possible by GEICO.

Profiles
Food & Drink

Location

Washington, D.C.

