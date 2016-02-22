A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home

This is Carme, a red ruffed lemur. Her world is small and it’s shrinking every day. She’s covered in a brilliant chestnut coat and is one of the most endangered species of lemur. Found only on a single peninsula in northwestern Madagascar, its home forests are being harvested at an alarming rate. Conservationists estimate that there are only about 5,000 left in the wild. This is the red ruffed lemur.