A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding

Trans bodybuilding provides a unique look at the trans community. FTM Fitness World is an organization that hosts the only transgender bodybuilding competition in the world. There are usually around 10 competitors, both pre-op and post-op, who participate. It's a safe space where participants can celebrate their bodies and their identities.

Want to learn more? Man Made, a feature length documentary, is coming summer 2017 from our friends at Mandalay.