A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How Parkour Trained Him to Beat Fear
3:13

2.How Parkour Trained Him to Beat Fear

3.
No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
3:11

3.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot

4.
Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
2:49

4.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner

5.
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
1:30

5.Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes

6.
Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
5:00

6.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing

7.
Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
2:11

7.Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene

8.
The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
2:55

8.The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga

9.
Mending Memories at the Doll Hospital
2:39

9.Mending Memories at the Doll Hospital

10.
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
6:14

10.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing

11.
Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
2:41

11.Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives

12.
Hard Times for Roughnecks: The Critically Endangered Hooded Vulture
1:13

12.Hard Times for Roughnecks: The Critically Endangered Hooded Vulture

13.
From D-Day to Dinner: Chef Boyardee Goes to War
1:42

13.From D-Day to Dinner: Chef Boyardee Goes to War

14.
Dominican Republic’s Tradition of Mask Making
2:44

14.Dominican Republic’s Tradition of Mask Making

15.
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
2:14

15.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra

16.
Quintron: The Sunrise Sessions
3:17

16.Quintron: The Sunrise Sessions

17.
The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’
2:32

17.The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

18.
Going to Bat for the Environment
2:52

18.Going to Bat for the Environment

19.
From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims
2:15

19.From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims

20.
Building Beautiful Monsters
3:25

20.Building Beautiful Monsters

21.
Queens: Momos
1:00

21.Queens: Momos

22.
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
2:27

22.Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team

23.
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
2:34

23.Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer

24.
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
3:14

24.Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice

25.
Welcome to Umpire School
2:27

25.Welcome to Umpire School

A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding

Trans bodybuilding provides a unique look at the trans community. FTM Fitness World is an organization that hosts the only transgender bodybuilding competition in the world. There are usually around 10 competitors, both pre-op and post-op, who participate. It's a safe space where participants can celebrate their bodies and their identities.

Want to learn more? Man Made, a feature length documentary, is coming summer 2017 from our friends at Mandalay.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:13
How Parkour Trained Him to Beat Fear
Up Next
3:11
No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
Up Next
2:49
Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
Up Next
1:30
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
Up Next
5:00
Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:11
Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
Up Next
2:55
The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
Up Next
2:39
Mending Memories at the Doll Hospital
Up Next
6:14
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:41
Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
Up Next
1:13
Hard Times for Roughnecks: The Critically Endangered Hooded Vulture
Up Next
1:42
From D-Day to Dinner: Chef Boyardee Goes to War
Up Next
2:44
Dominican Republic’s Tradition of Mask Making
Up Next
2:14
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
Up Next
3:17
Quintron: The Sunrise Sessions
Up Next
2:32
The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
2:15
From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims
Up Next
3:25
Building Beautiful Monsters
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Momos
Up Next
2:27
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
Up Next
2:34
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
Up Next
3:14
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
Up Next
2:27
Welcome to Umpire School

Related Stories

Up Next
1:26
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
Up Next
2:50
The Future of Farming Is Underwater
Up Next
3:50
The One-Man Record Label
Up Next
3:01
Strength in Numbers: How Data Drives Innovation and Human Performance
Up Next
2:52
The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:48
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
2:55
The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
Up Next
00:43
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
Up Next
3:24
Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
Up Next
2:14
Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
Up Next
1:36
Overfishing May Prevent This Gal From Finding Her Soul Mate
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
3:31
Celebrating Hanukkah With Country Music Legend Kinky Friedman
Up Next
2:01
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
Up Next
1:55
The Reason Britain Loves Tea
Up Next
41:22
The Intrepid Explorers
Up Next
3:27
Exploring Dominican Republic’s Undersea Caves
Up Next
3:04
Tracking Trout With the Fish Whisperer | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
2:40
Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave

Recommended Playlists

Love Sweet Love

10 videos | 30 min

branded

Baby Steps

2 videos | 7 min

branded

The Vegas Less Traveled

3 videos | 10 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN