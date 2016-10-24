A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding

2.How Parkour Trained Him to Beat Fear
3.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
4.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
5.Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
6.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
7.Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
8.The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
9.Mending Memories at the Doll Hospital
10.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
11.Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
12.Hard Times for Roughnecks: The Critically Endangered Hooded Vulture
13.From D-Day to Dinner: Chef Boyardee Goes to War
14.Dominican Republic’s Tradition of Mask Making
15.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
16.Quintron: The Sunrise Sessions
17.The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’
18.Going to Bat for the Environment
19.From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims
20.Building Beautiful Monsters
21.Queens: Momos
22.Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
23.Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
24.Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
25.Welcome to Umpire School
Trans bodybuilding provides a unique look at the trans community. FTM Fitness World is an organization that hosts the only transgender bodybuilding competition in the world. There are usually around 10 competitors, both pre-op and post-op, who participate. It's a safe space where participants can celebrate their bodies and their identities.
