A Modern-Day Rube Goldberg

2.Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
3.Why One Man Is Walking Around the World With His Dog
4.Inside the World’s First Escape Room
5.#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
6.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
7.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
8.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
9.The Man, the Myth, the Cube
10.See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future
11.Battle of the Boxes
12.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
13.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
15.China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years
16.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
17.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
18.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
19.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
20.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
21.How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
22.Battle of the Alpine Horns
23.How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
24.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
25.This is the Most Insane '80s Car of All Time
If there is an easy way to get from point a to point b, Joseph Herscher isn’t going to take that route when he is building a Rube Goldberg machine. The contraptions are purposely designed to complete a simple task in the most roundabout way possible. Remember the Mouse Trap game? That’s a small-scale Rube Goldberg machine. The machines Herscher constructs are much more elaborate. Some feed him. Others slather him with sunscreen, or slip him into bed. One lesson Joseph Herscher has learned from creating these intricate machines—you’ve got to be willing to fail to succeed.
17 videos | 48 min
201 videos | 647 min
7 videos | 21 min
11 videos | 27 min