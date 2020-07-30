A Modern-Day Rube Goldberg

If there is an easy way to get from point a to point b, Joseph Herscher isn’t going to take that route when he is building a Rube Goldberg machine. The contraptions are purposely designed to complete a simple task in the most roundabout way possible. Remember the Mouse Trap game? That’s a small-scale Rube Goldberg machine. The machines Herscher constructs are much more elaborate. Some feed him. Others slather him with sunscreen, or slip him into bed. One lesson Joseph Herscher has learned from creating these intricate machines—you’ve got to be willing to fail to succeed.