Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home

“We’re all trying to restart our lives. We have fallen down, and we’re learning how to get up again,” says Karen Carter. She is a veteran who lost her home after she got divorced. Today, she lives in a veterans’ village made up of tiny homes in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s a neighborly place where people look out for each other. Mark Solomon, a REALTOR®, co-founded the Veterans Community Project, using his skills as both a real estate professional and a veteran to provide transitional housing to veterans who need a fresh start.



