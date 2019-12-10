Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home

2.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
3.Throwback on a Comeback: The Last Cassette Tape Factory
4.Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
5.The Ivy League of Auctioneering
6.Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
7.Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless
8.The Hidden Metropolis Beneath Kansas City
9.This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
10.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
11.The City of Marble
12.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
13.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
14.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
15.The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
16.Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
17.Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
18.A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
19.To the Bat Cave (To Save a Species)
20.The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
21.We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
22.To See A Song: Painting What She Hears
23.Out West in Jackson Hole ... China
24.A Woodland Cabin Fit for the Skies
25.Turning Plastic Trash Into Cash in Haiti
“We’re all trying to restart our lives. We have fallen down, and we’re learning how to get up again,” says Karen Carter. She is a veteran who lost her home after she got divorced. Today, she lives in a veterans’ village made up of tiny homes in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s a neighborly place where people look out for each other. Mark Solomon, a REALTOR®, co-founded the Veterans Community Project, using his skills as both a real estate professional and a veteran to provide transitional housing to veterans who need a fresh start.
This Great Big Story is by REALTORS®.
Location
Kansas City, MissouriFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
14 videos | 23 min
6 videos | 25 min
4 videos | 13 min