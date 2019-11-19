GBSLogoWithName
In Rome, a Sculptor Learns from the Masters

Andrew Myers has wanted to visit Rome for years, the city he sees as being the epitome of the art world. Walking the streets of the Eternal City, his mind turns to the artists who have inspired him—artists like sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini. While Bernini and other masters carved massive statues out of marble, Myers is a modern sculptor who works in an entirely different way, using screws and paint to create 3D art. After basking in the sight of the Colosseum, Myers heads back to his studio in Laguna Beach, California, to create his own vision of the architectural marvel.

Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

Florence, Italy

