In Rome, a Sculptor Learns from the Masters

2.The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
3.The Art of Restoring a Face
4.The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
5.In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart
6.Enter The Psychedelic Temples Under The Alps
7.A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy
8.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
10.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
11.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
12.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
13.Deciphering the Dark Secrets of Codex Seraphinianus
14.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
15.Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
16.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
17.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
18.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
19.A Pilgrimage to the Bread Cathedral
20.Unlocking Exceptional Minds: Animating with Autism
21.The Last of the Gondola Makers
22.The Valley of Tombs
23.The City of Marble
24.Better Living Through Snail Slime (And How It’s Harvested)
25.The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
Andrew Myers has wanted to visit Rome for years, the city he sees as being the epitome of the art world. Walking the streets of the Eternal City, his mind turns to the artists who have inspired him—artists like sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini. While Bernini and other masters carved massive statues out of marble, Myers is a modern sculptor who works in an entirely different way, using screws and paint to create 3D art. After basking in the sight of the Colosseum, Myers heads back to his studio in Laguna Beach, California, to create his own vision of the architectural marvel.
Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.
Location
Florence, ItalyFull Map
9 videos | 27 min
6 videos | 16 min
6 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 6 min