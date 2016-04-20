A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water

2.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
3.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
4.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
5.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
6.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
7.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
9.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
10.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
11.A Love to the Moon and Back
12.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
13.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
14.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
15.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
16.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
17.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
18. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
19.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
20.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
21.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
22.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
23.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
24.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
25.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
26.Dancing for His Life
"A shark attack has been the greatest thing that's ever happened to me." Mike Coots, a surfer and photographer, didn't let a life-threatening encounter with a tiger shark dampen his love for the ocean. Not only did he get right back in the water as soon as he could, he is now a pioneer of amputee surfing and pushes the limits of prosthetic technology.
