A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water

"A shark attack has been the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."​ Mike Coots, a surfer and photographer, didn't let a life-threatening encounter with a tiger shark dampen his love for the ocean. Not only did he get right back in the water as soon as he could, he is now a pioneer of amputee surfing and pushes the limits of prosthetic technology.

Profiles
Sports & Action
