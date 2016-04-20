GBSLogoWithName
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing

In the colder regions of the world, teams of men and women prepare for a battle against the elements ... and each other. What is this form of frigid weather fighting, you ask? They call it Yukigassen. In Japanese, this translates to “snow war” In other words, get ready for a snowball fight unlike any you've seen before.

Tune in to "That's Amazing" every Sunday at 9 p.m. on The Weather Channel.

Profiles
Culture
Offbeat & Fun

Location

98100 Kemijärvi, Finland

