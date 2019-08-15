Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy

2.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
5.Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
7.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
11.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
12.A Love to the Moon and Back
13.A Love Story for the Pages
14.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
15.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
16.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
17.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
18.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
19.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
20.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
21.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
22.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
23.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
24.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
25.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
26.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
“As you go along, you see it’s not a ‘my problem,’ it’s an ‘our problem,’ and I wanted to do something about it.” In 2012, Larissa Thompson’s fiancé Clifton B. Gibbs was killed in a car accident in Memphis, Tennessee. The collision was caused by a young woman who was texting behind the wheel. Thompson was devastated. Turning her grief into action, she summoned the strength to start the Collegiate Life Investment Foundation (CLIF) to spread awareness to high school and college students about the dangers of distracted driving.
