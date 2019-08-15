GBSLogoWithName
Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy

branded

"As you go along, you see it's not a 'my problem,' it's an 'our problem,' and I wanted to do something about it." In 2012, Larissa Thompson's fiancé Clifton B. Gibbs was killed in a car accident in Memphis, Tennessee. The collision was caused by a young woman who was texting behind the wheel. Thompson was devastated. Turning her grief into action, she summoned the strength to start the Collegiate Life Investment Foundation (CLIF) to spread awareness to high school and college students about the dangers of distracted driving.

This Great Big Story was made by AT&T

