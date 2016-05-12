This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime

2.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
3.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
4.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
5.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
6.Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
7.The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
8.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
9.Breaking Fast in Iran
10.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
11.Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
12.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
13.Saving India’s Most Sacred River
14.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
15.The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
16.The Floating Forests of India
17.Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
18.Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
19.Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
20.Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
21.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
22.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
23.Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
24.Changing Cities With Compassion
25.A Legal High Speed Chase
The Indian state of Maharashtra has one of the country's highest crime rates, but the small village of Shani Shingnapur is a special exception to this regional statistic. In Shani Shingnapur, you won't find doors or locks on any buildings. Villagers rely on faith to protect them, and they say there's been no theft for 400 years.
