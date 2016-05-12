GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime

The Indian state of Maharashtra has one of the country's highest crime rates, but the small village of Shani Shingnapur is a special exception to this regional statistic. In Shani Shingnapur, you won't find doors or locks on any buildings. Villagers rely on faith to protect them, and they say there's been no theft for 400 years.​

Adventures
Nature
Profiles

Location

Shani Shignapur, Maharashtra, India

Full Map
