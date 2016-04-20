Meet a Wild Boar with a Terrific Tusk

This is BammBamm, a babirusa. A member of the pig family, this prehistoric-looking creature is native to the small Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The babirusa’s most distinctive feature is its tusks. As they age, the tusks can grow to a spectacular size, and on rare occasions, pierce their own skulls. In its native island home, over-hunting and conversion of their rainforest habitat to farmland have reduced their wild population to less than a few thousand.