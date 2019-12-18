GBSLogoWithName
Video
Glass Planets Hidden Around The World For You To Find

Josh Simpson makes glass planets and simply put, they are out of this world. The artist crafts the intricate globes in his workshop in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts. He started making them back in the 1970s, inspired after hearing the Apollo astronauts describe the Earth as a blue marble. Simpson has thousands of the planets hidden all over the world, left as gifts for passersby or perhaps someone in the future to wonder where they came from. If you’re lucky, you might find one of Simpson’s glass planets.

This Great Big Story is by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase.

Profiles

Location

Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts

