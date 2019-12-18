Glass Planets Hidden Around The World For You To Find

2.An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars
3.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
4.An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present
5.A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
6.A Family of Marionette Makers
7.Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
8.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
9.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
10.Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
11.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
12.Worth a Thousand Words
13.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
14.The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
15.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
16.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
17.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
18.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
19.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
20.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
21.An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
22.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
23.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
24.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
25.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Josh Simpson makes glass planets and simply put, they are out of this world. The artist crafts the intricate globes in his workshop in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts. He started making them back in the 1970s, inspired after hearing the Apollo astronauts describe the Earth as a blue marble. Simpson has thousands of the planets hidden all over the world, left as gifts for passersby or perhaps someone in the future to wonder where they came from. If you’re lucky, you might find one of Simpson’s glass planets.
