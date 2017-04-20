GBSLogoWithName
All Aboard the Lifeline Express

The Lifeline Express is a train that travels to some of India’s most rural areas to provide medical care to those in need. Volunteer and staff doctors make up the crew, and provide sophisticated care to patients suffering from epilepsy, cancer, cleft palates and other maladies. Lifeline Express has been around for some 25 years and continues to provide vital services throughout the country of more than one billion people.

Culture

Location

Tikamgarh, India

