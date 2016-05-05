Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

In Japanese society, women are not traditionally trained to become sushi masters. Myths persist that women’s hands are too warm for raw fish, their makeup will block their sense of smell and their menstrual cycles affect their sense of taste. Nadeshiko Sushi is challenging all of that with Japan’s first and only all-female sushi restaurant in Tokyo. There, seven women prove it doesn’t take a man to make a mean sushi plate.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.