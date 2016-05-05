Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

2.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

3.
Singing the Tokyo Blues
3:07

3.Singing the Tokyo Blues

4.
Coffee in Turkey
1:00

4.Coffee in Turkey

5.
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
1:27

5.Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise

6.
A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
3:11

6.A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes

7.
Coffee in Sweden
1:00

7.Coffee in Sweden

8.
Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
3:06

8.Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World

9.
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
4:26

9.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time

10.
Seoul: Fish Cakes
1:00

10.Seoul: Fish Cakes

11.
The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite
3:38

11.The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite

12.
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
2:48

12.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair

13.
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
2:53

13.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

14.
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
2:52

14.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

15.
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
3:41

15.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way

16.
Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
2:38

16.Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker

17.
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
3:36

17.Guatemala’s Food of the Gods

18.
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
1:34

18.Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

19.
The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
3:14

19.The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries

20.
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
3:06

20.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand

21.
Japan’s Town With No Waste
4:13

21.Japan’s Town With No Waste

22.
Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
2:38

22.Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea

23.
A (Football) League of Their Own
2:46

23.A (Football) League of Their Own

24.
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
4:40

24.4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico

25.
Oaxaca: Tlayudas
1:00

25.Oaxaca: Tlayudas

Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

In Japanese society, women are not traditionally trained to become sushi masters. Myths persist that women’s hands are too warm for raw fish, their makeup will block their sense of smell and their menstrual cycles affect their sense of taste. Nadeshiko Sushi is challenging all of that with Japan’s first and only all-female sushi restaurant in Tokyo. There, seven women prove it doesn’t take a man to make a mean sushi plate.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.

Location

Tokyo, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
coffee, Turkey, Turkish, roaster, strong, dark, drink coffee
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Turkey
Up Next
1:27
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
tripes, pork, sausage, blood sausage, Portugal, Porto, traditional food, pork stomach
Up Next
3:11
A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
cheese, yak, yak cheese, nepal, himalayas, milk, dairy
Up Next
3:06
Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
crab meat, fish stick, bites, seoul, korea, street food, chopsticks
Up Next
1:00
Seoul: Fish Cakes
Up Next
3:38
The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite
hair, mother, china, old hair, hairdresser
Up Next
2:48
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:52
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
Up Next
3:41
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
Up Next
2:38
Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
Up Next
3:36
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
gruyere, cheese, family tradition, traditions, le gruyere
Up Next
3:14
The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
sea salt, harvest, japan, handmade
Up Next
3:06
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
2:38
Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
Up Next
2:46
A (Football) League of Their Own
Up Next
4:40
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Tlayudas

Related Stories

Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Memelas
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Tejate
Up Next
1:08
Searching Japan's Ghost Island
Up Next
2:55
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
1:52
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
Up Next
2:42
Taco, Meet Shawarma
Up Next
2:34
Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
Up Next
2:43
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
Up Next
2:41
Simmering Soup for 45 Years
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
1:00
Miami: Matcha Pastelito
Up Next
5:31
Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
2:52
Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
Up Next
3:04
Jellied Eels, Anyone?
Up Next
1:48
This Is Why We Call Hippies Crunchy
Up Next
3:15
Louisiana’s Cajun Sensation
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

Recommended Playlists

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Discovery

2 videos | 54 min

Squad Goals

8 videos | 20 min

If You Build It ...

9 videos | 23 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN