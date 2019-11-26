How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation

Most Ukrainian rappers perform in Russian. Not Alyona Alyona. She raps in her mother tongue—Ukrainian. While she lives in Kyiv now, the musician grew up in a small village in central Ukraine. Her upbringing is reflected in her lyrics. Alyona Alyona raps about everyday things like fish and bullying—and people can relate. Her videos have racked up millions of views on YouTube, and Alyona Alyona is one of the most successful female rappers in Ukrainian history.