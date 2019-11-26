How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
2:09

2.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene

3.
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
5:49

3.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance

4.
ASMR as Anxiety Relief
2:59

4.ASMR as Anxiety Relief

5.
This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
3:02

5.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing

6.
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
2:20

6.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love

7.
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
1:50

7.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies

8.
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
1:48

8.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender

9.
Meet the King of Fake Cash
2:07

9.Meet the King of Fake Cash

10.
Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
2:25

10.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic

11.
How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
3:07

11.How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying

12.
Big Truck + Low Bridge = Satisfying Schadenfreude
2:55

12.Big Truck + Low Bridge = Satisfying Schadenfreude

13.
Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
2:55

13.Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award

14.
Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time
2:09

14.Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time

15.
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
2:31

15.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man

16.
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
2:40

16.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop

17.
Unlikely Emcees: The Muslim Hip-Hop Artists Bridging Worlds
1:55

17.Unlikely Emcees: The Muslim Hip-Hop Artists Bridging Worlds

18.
The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts
2:24

18.The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts

19.
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
2:43

19.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient

20.
Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
2:35

20.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia

21.
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
2:45

21.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves

22.
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
3:29

22.Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian

23.
Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia
1:28

23.Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia

24.
When You’re Latina, but the World Says You’re Not
2:52

24.When You’re Latina, but the World Says You’re Not

25.
Worth a Thousand Words
3:30

25.Worth a Thousand Words

How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation

Most Ukrainian rappers perform in Russian. Not Alyona Alyona. She raps in her mother tongue—Ukrainian. While she lives in Kyiv now, the musician grew up in a small village in central Ukraine. Her upbringing is reflected in her lyrics. Alyona Alyona raps about everyday things like fish and bullying—and people can relate. Her videos have racked up millions of views on YouTube, and Alyona Alyona is one of the most successful female rappers in Ukrainian history.

Culture
Profiles

Location

Ukraine

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:09
L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer for ‘Key & Peele’ Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
5:49
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
2:59
ASMR as Anxiety Relief
Up Next
3:02
This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
Up Next
2:20
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
Up Next
1:50
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
Up Next
1:48
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
2:25
Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
Up Next
3:07
How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
Up Next
2:55
Big Truck + Low Bridge = Satisfying Schadenfreude
Up Next
2:55
Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
Up Next
2:09
Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time
Up Next
2:31
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
Up Next
2:40
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
Up Next
1:55
Unlikely Emcees: The Muslim Hip-Hop Artists Bridging Worlds
Up Next
2:24
The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts
Up Next
2:43
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
Up Next
2:35
Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
Up Next
2:45
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
Up Next
3:29
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
Up Next
1:28
Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia
Up Next
2:52
When You’re Latina, but the World Says You’re Not
The Woman Who Invented Emojis
Up Next
3:30
Worth a Thousand Words

Related Stories

Up Next
1:14
Slovenia’s Castle in a Cave
Up Next
2:33
The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
Up Next
1:41
Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque
Up Next
4:25
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
Up Next
4:16
This All-Female Japanese Pop-Punk Band Is Challenging Beauty Standards
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
2:45
Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
Up Next
1:50
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
Up Next
1:06
A Business For Women, Made to Measure
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
1:49
The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
1:20
Hungry Creature of the Deep
Up Next
1:22
How a Celebrity Selfie Got a President Elected
Up Next
1:17
Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
Up Next
2:10
A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)
Up Next
2:59
This 1,100-Year-Old Beer’s for You: Recreating Ancient Ales
Up Next
:50
Delhi: Fruit Chaat
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
2:23
Korea’s B-Boy Brothers
Up Next
2:53
The Loneliest Tree in the World
Up Next
2:42
Climb into the Bear Den with GrizKid
Up Next
3:41
There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
Up Next
2:32
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
2:52
The Loch Ness Watchman: Hunting Nessie for a Quarter Century

Recommended Playlists

Behind the Magic

15 videos | 45 min

Gillian Jacobs: Women in STEM

5 videos | 16 min

For Book Lovers Only

9 videos | 20 min

Play Her Way

5 videos | 14 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:58
The First Gay Mayor of This Texas Town Is Spreading Southern Pride
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:33
A Frightening Follicular Fable
Up Next
1:00
We Believe Our World Is Worth Fighting For
Up Next
3:14
Risking Death in the Name of Soup
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:47
The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
6:14
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
1:50
Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball
Up Next
3:54
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
2:22
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
4:17
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
2:32
The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
1:06
The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
1:18
Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN