How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation

2.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
3.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
4.ASMR as Anxiety Relief
5.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
6.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
7.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
8.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
9.Meet the King of Fake Cash
10.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
11.How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
12.Big Truck + Low Bridge = Satisfying Schadenfreude
13.Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
14.Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time
15.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
16.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
17.Unlikely Emcees: The Muslim Hip-Hop Artists Bridging Worlds
18.The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts
19.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
20.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
21.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
22.Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
23.Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia
24.When You’re Latina, but the World Says You’re Not
25.Worth a Thousand Words
Most Ukrainian rappers perform in Russian. Not Alyona Alyona. She raps in her mother tongue—Ukrainian. While she lives in Kyiv now, the musician grew up in a small village in central Ukraine. Her upbringing is reflected in her lyrics. Alyona Alyona raps about everyday things like fish and bullying—and people can relate. Her videos have racked up millions of views on YouTube, and Alyona Alyona is one of the most successful female rappers in Ukrainian history.
