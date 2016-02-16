Welcome to Umpire School

2.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
3.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
4.Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose
5.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
6.Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City
7.Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
8.Going to Bat for the Environment
9.San Diego Saint: The Swinging Friar Hits It Out of the Park
10.Phillie Phanatic May Be the World's Wackiest Mascot
11.Lou Seal: The Giants Mascot Who Won Over an Anti-Mascot Crowd
12.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
13.Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
14.The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
15.The Castle That Melts
16.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
17.The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
18.A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
19.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
20.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
21.Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
22.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
23.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
24.Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
25.Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
The Wendelstedt Umpire School is the only independently-run professional umpire school recognized by Major League Baseball. Students learn how to squat for hours, make the right foul calls and of course keep home plate spotless. Learn the art of the American pastime. Playyyyyy ballllll!
Location
60 Kelly Thomas Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124, USAFull Map
6 videos | 16 min
3 videos | 12 min
6 videos | 25 min
2 videos | 9 min