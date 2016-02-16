Welcome to Umpire School

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
7:31

2.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans

3.
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
3:01

3.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon

4.
Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose
1:02

4.Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose

5.
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
2:01

5.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?

6.
Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City
6:39

6.Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City

7.
Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
2:12

7.Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards

8.
Going to Bat for the Environment
2:52

8.Going to Bat for the Environment

9.
San Diego Saint: The Swinging Friar Hits It Out of the Park
1:01

9.San Diego Saint: The Swinging Friar Hits It Out of the Park

10.
Phillie Phanatic May Be the World's Wackiest Mascot
1:13

10.Phillie Phanatic May Be the World's Wackiest Mascot

11.
Lou Seal: The Giants Mascot Who Won Over an Anti-Mascot Crowd
1:06

11.Lou Seal: The Giants Mascot Who Won Over an Anti-Mascot Crowd

12.
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
1:14

12.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan

13.
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
2:34

13.Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer

14.
The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
2:51

14.The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World

15.
The Castle That Melts
7:49

15.The Castle That Melts

16.
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
2:28

16.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World

17.
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
3:03

17.The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

18.
A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
3:11

18.A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes

19.
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
2:17

19.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?

20.
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
2:25

20.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat

21.
Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
2:10

21.Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers

22.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

22.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

23.
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
1:44

23.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance

24.
Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
2:20

24.Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador

25.
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
2:55

25.Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi

Welcome to Umpire School

The Wendelstedt Umpire School is the only independently-run professional umpire school recognized by Major League Baseball. Students learn how to squat for hours, make the right foul calls and of course keep home plate spotless. Learn the art of the American pastime. Playyyyyy ballllll!

Location

60 Kelly Thomas Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
7:31
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
1:02
Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose
Up Next
2:01
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
Up Next
6:39
Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City
Up Next
2:12
Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
1:01
San Diego Saint: The Swinging Friar Hits It Out of the Park
Up Next
1:13
Phillie Phanatic May Be the World's Wackiest Mascot
Up Next
1:06
Lou Seal: The Giants Mascot Who Won Over an Anti-Mascot Crowd
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:34
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
Up Next
2:51
The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
tripes, pork, sausage, blood sausage, Portugal, Porto, traditional food, pork stomach
Up Next
3:11
A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
Up Next
2:17
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
Up Next
2:25
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
Up Next
2:10
Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
Up Next
1:44
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
Up Next
2:20
Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
Up Next
2:55
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi

Related Stories

Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
2:13
Extreme Unicycling
Up Next
1:33
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Up Next
4:16
Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
Up Next
3:29
Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
Up Next
3:09
Better Living Through Snail Slime (And How It’s Harvested)
Up Next
1:12
Brazil’s National Symbol Is Disappearing in the Wild
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Sant’Anna Tiles: Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon
Up Next
3:04
Handcrafting Traditional Portuguese Tiles in Lisbon
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
Up Next
4:08
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
Up Next
3:31
A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
Up Next
3:08
The Great Bagel Rivalry
The Transgender Wrestler Nyla Rose Is Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
3:10
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Katskhi Pillar: Georgia’s Monastery in the Sky
Up Next
1:31
Georgia’s Katskhi Pillar Is a Monastery in the Sky
Up Next
1:15
Crawling The Canopy For Survival With The Red Panda
Up Next
1:44
Hand Job: Wild Tales from Professional Hand Models
Up Next
1:01
Paris: Cordon Bleu Rolls
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
1:06
Journey Inside the Ghostly Temple of Trees
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
1:18
Waddle Along with the 'Jackass Penguin'
Up Next
2:44
The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn

Recommended Playlists

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

A Great Big Decade

3 videos | 12 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Celebrating Humankindness

2 videos | 9 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN