The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

2.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
3.The President’s Tailor Survived the Holocaust
4.The Life-Saving Rats of Mozambique
5.Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
6.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
7.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
8.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
9.Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
10.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
11.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
12.Love Mac ‘n’ Cheese? Thank Our Third President
13.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
14.One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
15.Am I a Man?
16.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
17.Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
18.Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
19.Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
20.This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People
21.Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
22.Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
23.Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
24.Run, Little Lizard, RUN!
25.Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
The story of Robert Smalls’ escape from slavery and journey to American hero sounds so daring, you might think it a myth. Not only did he successfully steal a ship and sail to freedom, he freed his family, became a Civil War hero and served as a U.S. congressman.
Location
South Carolina, USAFull Map
17 videos | 48 min
10 videos | 29 min
10 videos | 30 min
2 videos | 5 min