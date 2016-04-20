The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
2:51

2.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

3.
The President’s Tailor Survived the Holocaust
3:28

3.The President’s Tailor Survived the Holocaust

4.
The Life-Saving Rats of Mozambique
4:50

4.The Life-Saving Rats of Mozambique

5.
Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
1:18

5.Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest

6.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

6.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

7.
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
5:10

7.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.

8.
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
2:35

8.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History

9.
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
2:27

9.Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps

10.
In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
2:37

10.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free

11.
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
3:29

11.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

12.
Love Mac ‘n’ Cheese? Thank Our Third President
1:27

12.Love Mac ‘n’ Cheese? Thank Our Third President

13.
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
2:40

13.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf

14.
One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
2:43

14.One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change

15.
Am I a Man?
6:05

15.Am I a Man?

16.
Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
5:08

16.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea

17.
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
2:34

17.Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code

18.
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
2:08

18.Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer

19.
Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
1:22

19.Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

20.
This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People
2:25

20.This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People

21.
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
2:16

21.Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'

22.
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
1:50

22.Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman

23.
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
2:20

23.Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith

24.
Run, Little Lizard, RUN!
1:00

24.Run, Little Lizard, RUN!

25.
Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
2:32

25.Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale

The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

The story of Robert Smalls’ escape from slavery and journey to American hero sounds so daring, you might think it a myth. Not only did he successfully steal a ship and sail to freedom, he freed his family, became a Civil War hero and served as a U.S. congressman.

Profiles
Culture

Location

South Carolina, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
3:28
The President’s Tailor Survived the Holocaust
Up Next
4:50
The Life-Saving Rats of Mozambique
Up Next
1:18
Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
5:10
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
Up Next
2:35
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
Up Next
2:27
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
Up Next
2:37
In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
Up Next
3:29
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
Up Next
1:27
Love Mac ‘n’ Cheese? Thank Our Third President
Up Next
2:40
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
Up Next
2:43
One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
Up Next
6:05
Am I a Man?
Up Next
5:08
Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
Up Next
2:34
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
Up Next
2:08
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
Up Next
1:22
Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Up Next
2:25
This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People
Up Next
2:16
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
Up Next
1:50
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
Up Next
2:20
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
Up Next
1:00
Run, Little Lizard, RUN!
Up Next
2:32
Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale

Related Stories

Up Next
1:45
The Original Donald Trump
Up Next
1:09
An Underwater City for the Dead
Up Next
3:17
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
Up Next
1:53
The Ocularist: Restoring Windows to the Soul
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
2:23
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
Up Next
1:47
The World’s Only Scaled Mammal Is ADORABLE
Up Next
3:02
The Jump: Meet The Ballsy Creators of Bungee
Up Next
2:32
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
1:14
These Wildcats Need the Forest to Survive
Up Next
2:00
Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
Up Next
1:00
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
Up Next
2:22
A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
Up Next
1:43
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
Up Next
3:01
The Accidental Origin of the Hit Song ‘American Woman’
Up Next
3:28
This Scientist’s Work Might Be the Future of Energy-Efficient Vehicles
Franklin Chang Díaz: The Former NASA Astronaut’s Engine Could Speed Up the Journey to Mars
Up Next
8:18
An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in Egypt
Up Next
2:58
Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
Master Miller Maarten Dolman Operates One of Holland’s Most Famous Windmills
Up Next
3:10
Visiting One of the Last of Holland’s Master Millers
Up Next
5:31
Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau
Up Next
1:32
When Marshmallows Met Sweet Potatoes
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:32
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man

Recommended Playlists

Celebrating Black History Month

17 videos | 48 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Celebrating Women’s History Month

10 videos | 30 min

Discover Georgia

2 videos | 5 min

Other Videos From This Channel
How One Military Family Saved for a Home of Their Own
Up Next
3:40
How One Military Family Saved for a Home of Their Own
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
3:27
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Up Next
2:25
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Up Next
3:36
Grooming Barbers to Be Mental Health Advocates
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
How This All-Muslim Girls High School Basketball Team Is Crushing it On the Court in Milwaukee
Up Next
4:19
How This All-Muslim Girls Basketball Team Is Crushing it On the Court
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
2:46
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
16:47
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
Up Next
5:16
Surreal Worlds Captured in a Snow Globe | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:37
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:16
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
3:18
This 15-Year-Old Beat a Rare Disease to Become a Competitive Cyclist
Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Up Next
4:16
Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Red and White Family from Bangalore Lets Their True Colors Shine
Up Next
2:20
This Man Wears Nothing but Red and White
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
3:11
The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
Up Next
2:45
Tapping to His Own Beat
Up Next
2:02
Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
Up Next
2:26
Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
In Japan, Playing Softball With Senior Citizens
Up Next
14:59
In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN