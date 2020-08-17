What an Astronaut Learned at the Bottom of the Ocean

2.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Dr. Kathy Sullivan has experienced incredible highs and exhilarating lows as an explorer. As a NASA astronaut, Sullivan was the first American woman to complete a spacewalk in 1984. As a geologist and oceanographer, she became the first woman to dive to the lowest point on Earth—the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, a depth of almost seven miles—earlier this year. These experiences have shaped her perspective on the world and our role in it as human beings. And, boy, does she have stories.
