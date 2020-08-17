What an Astronaut Learned at the Bottom of the Ocean

Dr. Kathy Sullivan has experienced incredible highs and exhilarating lows as an explorer. As a NASA astronaut, Sullivan was the first American woman to complete a spacewalk in 1984. As a geologist and oceanographer, she became the first woman to dive to the lowest point on Earth—the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, a depth of almost seven miles—earlier this year. These experiences have shaped her perspective on the world and our role in it as human beings. And, boy, does she have stories.