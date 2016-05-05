Quantcast
Video
A Spirited Journey to Kyoto’s Most Isolated Restaurant

The Shoraian, perched on the edge of a mountain overlooking Japan’s Oi River, is far more than a restaurant. Yes, it is a place of nourishment, but it is also a place where guests come to connect with the natural world and the world of imagination. The spirits come out to play, and the flavors are beyond diners’ wildest dreams.

Housed in what was once the cottage of Fumimaro Konoe, a former Japanese prime minister, the Shoraian is only accessible by foot. To reach it, travelers must first reach Arashiyama, the second-most important sightseeing destination in Kyoto Prefecture of Japan. Arashiyama sits along mountains of the same name, about 30 minutes from Kyoto’s center via bus, taxi or bicycle. From here, visitors must make their way through the enchanting Bamboo Forest, above which the Shoraian sits.

Master calligrapher Fuyoh Kobayshi is the restaurant’s proprietor, and she welcomes all here to engage their five senses. She wants to give people from around the globe the chance to experience traditional Japanese architecture and cuisine. At the Shoraian, which she opened in 2005, Fuyoh offers a tofu-based tea ceremony, performance and the art of calligraphy.

Long before welcoming guests to her beloved restaurant, Fuyoh established herself as a skilled artist. She began studying calligraphy as a small child, eventually receiving a prestigious award for her work in high school. Later, she taught her artform at the Australian National University.

Fuyoh’s artistic expression now plays a central role at the Shoraian. She has learned to harness the spirits of the forest—the power of its ions and prana—and fuse them with her own spirit, delivering the magical mix to paper via her brush. This practice is central to the Shoraian experience.

For Andrea Soranidis, an Italian food blogger who divides her time between London and a small German village, this experience is absolutely worth the journey. She has always been drawn to Japanese culture, which she finds truly modern yet steeped in tradition. Soranidis takes a spirited journey into a world all its own, arriving at the Shoraian with vivid curiosity and dreams—and leaving with some secrets she’ll always keep.

Location

Ukyō-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

