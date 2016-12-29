Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats

The pressures to carry on a family legacy can be tough cycle to escape, especially if your own passions don’t align with the path your family has chosen. Now imagine breaking free from a legacy that is more than 250 years old and is deeply rooted to your family and faith. That was the exact predicament that Gyosen Asakura was faced with.



Asakura comes from a family with a long legacy of Buddhist monks that goes back 17 generations, so his fate was decided from birth: He would become a monk and protect the family temple. But as Asakura grew older, he discovered a new passion that he would follow, leaving his family tradition behind.



Growing up, Asakura hated being constantly reminded of his duties. He knew he would eventually have to carry on his family’s legacy and protect the temple. “I thought temples were too outdated, too boring, too strict,” Asakura says.



In his early 20s, Asakura knew he wanted to leave the temple, so he turned to music, a passion he always carried with him. Asakura began DJing and soon became a lighting technician. As he continued with his work, Asakura found many similarities between the temple he grew up in and the new career path he had chosen.



“I realized that there is a similarity between a monk and a DJ,” Asakura says. “They are both delivering something wonderful to people. That’s when I realized how beautiful [being a monk] was.”



Inspired, Asakura returned to the temple to find that visitors were steadily declining. With a new set of skills, Asakura knew he had to do something about it. So he started to combine Buddhist scripture with techno beats and displaying light shows on the walls, creating a unique experience for visitors.



Before long, his innovative services started to gain attention, with more and more visitors coming each day. Now his services, dubbed Techno Hoyo, attract hundreds of visitors each night. It has even connected older and younger generations. “I’ve seen families with three generations come visit,” Asakura says. Combining his passion with duty, Asakura finally discovered his destiny.