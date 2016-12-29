Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
3:20

2.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight

3.
Playing the World’s Largest Flutes
3:03

3.Playing the World’s Largest Flutes

4.
Worth a Thousand Words
3:30

4.Worth a Thousand Words

5.
The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
2:54

5.The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry

6.
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
2:53

6.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

7.
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
2:26

7.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

8.
Coffee in Sweden
1:00

8.Coffee in Sweden

9.
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
4:26

9.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time

10.
The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite
3:38

10.The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite

11.
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
6:37

11.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero

12.
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
6:37

12.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s

13.
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
3:41

13.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way

14.
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
1:34

14.Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

15.
Japan’s Town With No Waste
4:13

15.Japan’s Town With No Waste

16.
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
2:59

16.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

17.
Searching Japan's Ghost Island
1:08

17.Searching Japan's Ghost Island

18.
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
3:36

18.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd

19.
Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
1:23

19.Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland

20.
The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
2:28

20.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask

21.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

21.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

22.
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
2:13

22.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves

23.
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
3:35

23.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck

24.
The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
1:52

24.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy

25.
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
2:48

25.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm

Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats

The pressures to carry on a family legacy can be tough cycle to escape, especially if your own passions don’t align with the path your family has chosen. Now imagine breaking free from a legacy that is more than 250 years old and is deeply rooted to your family and faith. That was the exact predicament that Gyosen Asakura was faced with.

Asakura comes from a family with a long legacy of Buddhist monks that goes back 17 generations, so his fate was decided from birth: He would become a monk and protect the family temple. But as Asakura grew older, he discovered a new passion that he would follow, leaving his family tradition behind.

Growing up, Asakura hated being constantly reminded of his duties. He knew he would eventually have to carry on his family’s legacy and protect the temple. “I thought temples were too outdated, too boring, too strict,” Asakura says.

In his early 20s, Asakura knew he wanted to leave the temple, so he turned to music, a passion he always carried with him. Asakura began DJing and soon became a lighting technician. As he continued with his work, Asakura found many similarities between the temple he grew up in and the new career path he had chosen.

“I realized that there is a similarity between a monk and a DJ,” Asakura says. “They are both delivering something wonderful to people. That’s when I realized how beautiful [being a monk] was.”

Inspired, Asakura returned to the temple to find that visitors were steadily declining. With a new set of skills, Asakura knew he had to do something about it. So he started to combine Buddhist scripture with techno beats and displaying light shows on the walls, creating a unique experience for visitors.

Before long, his innovative services started to gain attention, with more and more visitors coming each day. Now his services, dubbed Techno Hoyo, attract hundreds of visitors each night. It has even connected older and younger generations. “I’ve seen families with three generations come visit,” Asakura says. Combining his passion with duty, Asakura finally discovered his destiny.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Fukui, Fukui Prefecture, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
3:03
Playing the World’s Largest Flutes
The Woman Who Invented Emojis
Up Next
3:30
Worth a Thousand Words
Up Next
2:54
The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
Up Next
3:38
The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Up Next
3:41
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
2:59
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Up Next
1:08
Searching Japan's Ghost Island
Up Next
3:36
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
Up Next
2:28
The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
3:35
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
Up Next
1:52
The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm

Related Stories

Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
2:39
More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
5:05
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Yakisoba
Up Next
6:33
The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
Up Next
2:40
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
Up Next
2:06
Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
Up Next
2:56
A Family in the Business of Beats
Up Next
2:48
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
Up Next
3:11
No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
Up Next
2:28
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
2:22
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop

Recommended Playlists

Masters of Japanese Craft

20 videos | 62 min

Problem Solvers

3 videos | 5 min

Exploring Innovation

4 videos | 12 min

The Splendor of Sri Lanka

3 videos | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
10:58
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
Up Next
3:22
This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
Up Next
2:19
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
Up Next
6:43
After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
5:32
The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
3:38
The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite
Up Next
2:21
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
1:15
Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
Up Next
4:25
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
16:05
Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN