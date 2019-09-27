The Japanese Art of Silk Marbling Used by Hermes

Moriyoshi Nose is a marble print master in Kyoto, Japan. He dyes silk and other fabrics for fashion brands like Hermes. Marble printing is a complex process and a dying craft in the era of inkjet printing. But Nose hopes to keep the tradition alive by passing his knowledge on to one of his sons. We visit Nose at his Kyoto Marble workshop to see how the artisan works.



This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.