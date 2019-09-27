The Japanese Art of Silk Marbling Used by Hermes

2.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
3.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
4.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
5.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
6.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
7.Weaving the Silk Threads of History
8.Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland
9.Spinning Silk From the Sea
10.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
11.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
12.Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
13.How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice
14.This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
15.The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
16.Queens: Coconut Pancakes
17.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
18.In the Company of Heroes
19.The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
20.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
21.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
22.Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
23.The Doctor of Korea’s Craft Beer Movement
24.A Pageant for Survivors
25.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
Moriyoshi Nose is a marble print master in Kyoto, Japan. He dyes silk and other fabrics for fashion brands like Hermes. Marble printing is a complex process and a dying craft in the era of inkjet printing. But Nose hopes to keep the tradition alive by passing his knowledge on to one of his sons. We visit Nose at his Kyoto Marble workshop to see how the artisan works.
This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.
10 videos | 30 min
10 videos | 29 min
17 videos | 47 min
2 videos | 6 min