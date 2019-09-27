The Japanese Art of Silk Marbling Used by Hermes

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
3:40

2.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness

3.
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
2:36

3.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine

4.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

4.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

5.
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
2:56

5.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

6.
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
3:55

6.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers

7.
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
2:20

7.Weaving the Silk Threads of History

8.
Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland
4:10

8.Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland

9.
Spinning Silk From the Sea
3:30

9.Spinning Silk From the Sea

10.
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
2:42

10.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food

11.
These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
2:50

11.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)

12.
Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
2:57

12.Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations

13.
How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice
2:48

13.How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice

14.
This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
2:34

14.This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong

15.
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
4:02

15.The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai

16.
Queens: Coconut Pancakes
1:00

16.Queens: Coconut Pancakes

17.
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
21:20

17.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4

18.
In the Company of Heroes
3:44

18.In the Company of Heroes

19.
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
2:36

19.The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players

20.
The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
3:34

20.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana

21.
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
2:07

21.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport

22.
Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
1:57

22.Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing

23.
The Doctor of Korea’s Craft Beer Movement
2:27

23.The Doctor of Korea’s Craft Beer Movement

24.
A Pageant for Survivors
3:29

24.A Pageant for Survivors

25.
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
1:29

25.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum

The Japanese Art of Silk Marbling Used by Hermes

Moriyoshi Nose is a marble print master in Kyoto, Japan. He dyes silk and other fabrics for fashion brands like Hermes. Marble printing is a complex process and a dying craft in the era of inkjet printing. But Nose hopes to keep the tradition alive by passing his knowledge on to one of his sons. We visit Nose at his Kyoto Marble workshop to see how the artisan works.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
3:55
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
4:10
Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Up Next
2:50
These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
Up Next
2:57
Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
Up Next
2:48
How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice
Up Next
2:34
This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
Up Next
4:02
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Coconut Pancakes
Up Next
21:20
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
Up Next
3:44
In the Company of Heroes
Up Next
2:36
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
Up Next
3:34
The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
Up Next
1:57
Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
Up Next
2:27
The Doctor of Korea’s Craft Beer Movement
Up Next
3:29
A Pageant for Survivors
Up Next
1:29
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum

Related Stories

Up Next
1:14
Trailer for ‘Five Thirty Five,’ a Short Film From Great Big Story
Up Next
1:00
Delhi: Samosa Hub
Up Next
2:13
This Guy Wrote 'Star Wars' (And His First Name Isn't George)
Up Next
9:06
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
Up Next
2:38
She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
4:06
‘In a Heartbeat’ | If Great Big Story Made Fiction Award
Up Next
2:55
So Fly: The Impossibly Acrobatic Martial Art of Tricking
Up Next
1:23
The Truth About Your Chinese Takeout Box
Up Next
1:41
Budapest’s Golden Assembly
Up Next
7:58
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
02:37
The First Family of Custom Coffins
Up Next
2:38
Welcome to Driver's Ed ... For Supertankers
Up Next
2:02
Massively Majestic: What It Feels Like To Swim With Whales
Up Next
2:36
Viking Of The Suburbs: Life At 6'8, 400LBS
Up Next
2:18
Monstrous Tales: Meet the Man Behind 'Grave Digger'
Up Next
41:22
The Intrepid Explorers
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
3:17
How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
Up Next
3:32
Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
3:34
How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together

Recommended Playlists

Masters of Japanese Craft

10 videos | 30 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Celebrating Black History

17 videos | 47 min

The Climate for Change

2 videos | 6 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN