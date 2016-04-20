Small Digs, Big Sound

Roommates Evan Tyor and Luke McGinnis share a passion for music and a 500-square-foot Brooklyn apartment. Every month, they open the doors of their humble abode to professional musicians from around the area, cramming every bathroom, bed and kitchen counter with instruments, music stands and musicians. Their sound is bigger than their four walls, so making room for 60-piece ensemble—complete with a full choir—means getting creative. Welcome to Apartment Sessions.