This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home

2.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
3.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
4.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
5.Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
6.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
7.How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
8.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
9.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
10.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
11.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
12.Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
13.Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
14.Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
15.Photographing Liquid Mountains
16.The Volcano That Burns Blue
17.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
18.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
19.Decoding a Dog’s Brain
20.Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
21.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
22.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
23.Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
24.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
25.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
26.Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
This little guy is a southern Appalachian salamander. Around seven inches long, these amphibians breathe entirely through their skin, which makes them sensitive to temperature and water quality. With average temperatures increasing yearly, their future has become murky.
Location
1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USAFull Map
15 videos | 45 min
8 videos | 20 min
5 videos | 17 min
3 videos | 10 min