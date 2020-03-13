Quantcast
Video
India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image

You haven’t really seen yourself until you’ve gazed into an Aranmula kannadi. These mysterious mirrors have been made in India, for centuries, and are said to reflect your truest self. Unlike plane mirrors, Aranmula kannadi are front-reflecting, meaning the image that is shown is not distorted. Today, there are only a handful of families handcrafting them out of an alloy of tin and copper. They’re expensive, but for good reason. Haradi, a local craftsman, guides us through the complex, painstaking process of making one of these gorgeous showpieces.

Culture

Location

Aranmula, India

