The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple

There are 33,000 traditional temples in Thailand. But with its majestic, otherworldly exterior, Wat Rong Khun is unlike any other site of worship. From the ghoulish heads that hang from surrounding trees, to the hands that reach for you as you cross the bridge to the main temple, every part of this site is unique. While Wat Rong Khun attracts thousands of tourists from around the world, it received negative attention when it first opened because critics said it wasn’t traditional Thai art. Yet the temple continues to stand defiantly as a symbol of Thai art for a modern world.



