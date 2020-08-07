What Breakfast Is Like Around the World

INDIA

Dhokla and Patra



Aneri Chavan never tires of dhokla and patra. She makes the popular Indian breakfast at her home in Bharuch, India, every morning. Preparing the dhokla is time-consuming. It takes up to nine hours to ferment the rice and white lentil batter for these light little cakes. For the patra, Chavan uses colocasia leaves, coating them with chickpea flour before steaming and frying them up. Then it’s on to the best part of her morning—enjoying the meal with her family.