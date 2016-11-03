Ascending South Korea’s Most Respected Mountain

2.Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries
3.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
4.Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition
5.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
6.This Korean Calligraphy Artist Creates Large-Scale Works of Art
7.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
8.Defying Gravity With Korea’s Premier Balance Artist
9.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
10.On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy
11.35 Generations of Brewing Korea’s Hanega Vinegar
12.How an Innovative Community Experiment Revitalized a Seoul Neighborhood
13.The Doctor of Korea’s Craft Beer Movement
14.Korea’s B-Boy Brothers
15.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
16.From Farm to Cloud: Korean Air’s First-Class Secret Ingredients
17.Huwon Secret Garden: Seoul’s Natural Sanctuary
18.Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
19.The Bongeunsa Temple: An Oasis in the Middle of Seoul
20.The Korean Stone Art Museum: Seoul’s Gateway to the Past
21.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
22.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
23.South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light
24.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Seoul
25.Seoul: Fish Cakes
Mount Halla, also known as “The Mother of Jeju Island,” is one of South Korea’s most emblematic mountains. The dormant shield volcano serves an important role in balancing the surrounding ecosystem and provides ample opportunities for hiking and exploring. But for many South Koreans, the mountain is more than a topographical feature; it’s a spiritual presence akin to Mother Nature herself. Seung-Min Kim, a mountain search and rescue agent, has climbed the 6,400-foot peak more than 1,000 times. He intimately understands and respects the mountain’s majesty and spiritual nature, as well as her perils.
This Great Big Story is a paid contribution by Genesis.
