Ascending South Korea’s Most Respected Mountain

Mount Halla, also known as “The Mother of Jeju Island,” is one of South Korea’s most emblematic mountains. The dormant shield volcano serves an important role in balancing the surrounding ecosystem and provides ample opportunities for hiking and exploring. But for many South Koreans, the mountain is more than a topographical feature; it’s a spiritual presence akin to Mother Nature herself. Seung-Min Kim, a mountain search and rescue agent, has climbed the 6,400-foot peak more than 1,000 times. He intimately understands and respects the mountain’s majesty and spiritual nature, as well as her perils.

