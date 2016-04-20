Float Through Japan’s Floral Fairytale Wonderland

Located just an hour's drive from Tokyo is the 23-acre Ashikaga Flower Park, home to over 350 brilliantly pastel-colored flowers, including Japan's oldest and largest wisteria, which adorns an entire half-acre in bright hanging bulbs. The park is a year-round attraction, with seasonal plants that creates an ever-changing sense of magnificence, as nature puts on a show. All you need to do is wake up and smell the flowers.