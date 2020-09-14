After Learning to Code at 81, She Made a Game for Fellow Seniors

You’re never too old to learn how to code. Three years ago, Masako Wakamiya noticed the lack of fun game apps for senior citizens and created her own at the age of 81. It’s called Hinadan, and it’s inspired by a traditional Japanese doll festival. We met Wakamiya, now 84, in Kanagawa, Japan, and learned how this IT evangelist and digital creator is empowering other senior citizens to make the most of technology.