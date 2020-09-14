After Learning to Code at 81, She Made a Game for Fellow Seniors

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Building the World’s Largest Robot
3:11

2.Building the World’s Largest Robot

3.
Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Mega Expensive Koi Fish
4:34

3.Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Mega Expensive Koi Fish

4.
Tour Tokyo’s Massive and Unbelievably Organized Lost & Found Center
3:49

4.Tour Tokyo’s Massive and Unbelievably Organized Lost & Found Center

5.
This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker
1:12

5.This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker

6.
This Astropreneur Is Laser-Focused on Bringing the Internet to All
1:13

6.This Astropreneur Is Laser-Focused on Bringing the Internet to All

7.
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
2:42

7.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

8.
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
24:53

8.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1

9.
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
23:52

9.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2

10.
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
2:36

10.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine

11.
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
2:34

11.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft

12.
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
2:20

12.Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe

13.
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
3:19

13.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

14.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

14.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

15.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

15.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

16.
In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
3:06

16.In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art

17.
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
3:43

17.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

18.
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
3:27

18.In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years

19.
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
3:06

19.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand

20.
Painting Fields of Dreams
3:20

20.Painting Fields of Dreams

21.
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
2:48

21.How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido

22.
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
2:42

22.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food

23.
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
3:16

23.In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat

24.
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
1:56

24.The Mystery of Rabbit Island

25.
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
2:35

25.Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha

After Learning to Code at 81, She Made a Game for Fellow Seniors

You’re never too old to learn how to code. Three years ago, Masako Wakamiya noticed the lack of fun game apps for senior citizens and created her own at the age of 81. It’s called Hinadan, and it’s inspired by a traditional Japanese doll festival. We met Wakamiya, now 84, in Kanagawa, Japan, and learned how this IT evangelist and digital creator is empowering other senior citizens to make the most of technology.

Profiles
Tech & Science

Location

Kanagawa, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Million Dollar Koi Fish
Up Next
4:34
Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Mega Expensive Koi Fish
How Tokyo’s Massive Lost & Found Works
Up Next
3:49
Tour Tokyo’s Massive and Unbelievably Organized Lost & Found Center
This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker
Up Next
1:12
This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker
This Astropreneur Is Laser-Focused on Bringing the Internet to All
Up Next
1:13
This Astropreneur Is Laser-Focused on Bringing the Internet to All
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
24:53
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
Up Next
23:52
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
Up Next
2:20
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
Up Next
3:06
In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
Up Next
3:43
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
Up Next
3:27
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
sea salt, harvest, japan, handmade
Up Next
3:06
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
Up Next
3:20
Painting Fields of Dreams
Up Next
2:48
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
3:16
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha

Related Stories

global warming, change, japan, office workers, cool
Up Next
2:28
Why Japan’s Businesspeople Stopped Wearing Suits and Ties
In Japan, Playing Softball With Senior Citizens
Up Next
14:59
In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
6:01
She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
Up Next
3:02
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
Up Next
4:14
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
Up Next
3:52
Sculpting a Future for E-Waste
Up Next
2:34
Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
Up Next
2:58
How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
Up Next
2:48
The 14-Year-Old CEO
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Up Next
2:11
Putting Kenya’s Slums on the Map
Up Next
2:55
The Teens Launching Africa’s First Private Satellite
Up Next
2:51
How Virtual Reality Helps Surgery Patients in Rural Mexico
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
2:34
Japan’s Radiant Delicacy
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack
Up Next
2:45
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
Up Next
2:54
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Up Next
1:46
How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa

Recommended Playlists

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Feel Good Stories We Love

3 videos | 8 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
4:15
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Fantastic Grandmas: Why a Group of Retirees Are Swimming With Sea Snakes
Up Next
4:04
Why the Fantastic Grandmas Are Swimming With Sea Snakes
How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
Up Next
4:06
How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
Up Next
3:02
Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
5:10
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
3:32
Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Up Next
3:28
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
Up Next
3:31
We Found Lisa Frank!
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
4:14
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Jahmani Swanson Is the ‘Michael Jackson of Dwarf Basketball’
Up Next
3:00
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
4:45
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
Up Next
3:28
This Scientist’s Work Might Be the Future of Energy-Efficient Vehicles
Up Next
1:46
The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
Up Next
2:26
Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.