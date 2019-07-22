A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement

After losing their daughter to a driver who was texting behind the wheel, Anna and Rich Levitan founded TextLess Live More, a student-led, peer-to-peer campaign to put an end to distracted driving. In order to spread awareness, the group has distributed over 10,000 blue bracelets to schools and organizations across the country and has created PSAs that have reached hundreds of thousands of people.



This Great Big Story was made by AT&T.