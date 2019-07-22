A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
2:26

2.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer

3.
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
3:24

3.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion

4.
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
7:58

4.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change

5.
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
2:18

5.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt

6.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

7.
The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
1:46

7.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler

8.
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
1:57

8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

9.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

10.
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
2:06

10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle

11.
Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes
2:55

11.Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes

12.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

12.A Love to the Moon and Back

13.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

13.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

14.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

15.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

15.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

16.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

16.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

17.
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
4:10

17.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

18.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

18.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

19.
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
3:10

19. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming

20.
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
19:11

20.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love

21.
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
2:42

21.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment

22.
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
3:06

22.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School

23.
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
2:52

23.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry

24.
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
1:32

24.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

25.
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
2:07

25.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw

26.
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
5:12

26.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement

branded

After losing their daughter to a driver who was texting behind the wheel, Anna and Rich Levitan founded TextLess Live More, a student-led, peer-to-peer campaign to put an end to distracted driving. In order to spread awareness, the group has distributed over 10,000 blue bracelets to schools and organizations across the country and has created PSAs that have reached hundreds of thousands of people.

This Great Big Story was made by AT&T.

Profiles
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:26
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
7:58
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:46
The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:55
Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
3:10
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
19:11
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Up Next
3:06
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Related Stories
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
5:28
A Brewing Tradition, Six Generations in the Making
Up Next
1:22
The Story Behind Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy
Up Next
3:12
For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
Up Next
1:40
Biking to Protect Guatemala’s Rainforest
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
2:55
Big Truck + Low Bridge = Satisfying Schadenfreude
Up Next
3:03
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
15:17
How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
3:37
The World’s Longest Thank You Note
Up Next
2:25
A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
Up Next
2:24
What it Feels like to Swim the Entire Mississippi River
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
3:29
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
Up Next
2:32
Rescuing Cats From Super Tall Trees
Up Next
3:21
Try to Keep Up With America’s Oldest Female BMX Racer
Up Next
4:19
Farming Under the Sea
Up Next
2:44
Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
Up Next
4:39
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
Up Next
41:00
Artists of Our Natural World
Up Next
2:25
How One Family's Fine-Tuned Headphones Became a Hit​

Recommended Playlists

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

Celebrating Women’s History Month

10 videos | 30 min

Battle of the Bands

10 videos | 26 min

See. Good. Daily.

7 videos | 19 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:26
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
7:58
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:46
The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:55
Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
3:10
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
19:11
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Up Next
3:06
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN